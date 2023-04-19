Sicheslav paratroopers destroyed a Russian BMP that was evacuating an enemy truck (video)

Fighters of the 25th separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade eliminated an enemy tank in the Luhansk Region. And an enemy infantry fighting vehicle was also destroyed, which was trying to evacuate a damaged truck of Russian fighters.

The video of the epic liquidation of the tank was published on the brigade's Facebook page. There you can also see the destruction of BMP.

"The occupiers do not stop trying to break through our defenses in the Luhansk region. But the poor did not understand that where the soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade are, all their efforts are doomed to failure. In just a few days, the parachute unit of the Sicheslav Airborne Brigade destroys already the second tank of the occupying forces. For security reasons, we cannot specify the name of the unit of our heroes, but they will understand that the number "three" is a nightmare for the troops of the under-empire", - this is how our defenders commented on the footage of the tank's liquidation.

As for the BPM of the enemy, the Sicheslav paratroopers blew it up at the moment when it tried to evacuate a damaged Russian truck from the battlefield.

"The gods of war are working accurately on enemy targets in Luhansk region. Each of their shots is the destroyed equipment and manpower of the occupiers. There is still a lot of work ahead, but this does not upset us and certainly will not stop us. We will completely liberate our native Ukraine, the demilitarization of the occupiers continues," - added in the description under the video.

The other day, fighters of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozhsky were destroyed by the enemy's calculation of the "Kornet" anti-tank missile.

