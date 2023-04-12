A Sumerian priestess became the first author in history - archaeologists revealed the details

Archaeologists have established the name of the world's first author who left his signature under the work. She turned out to be the Sumerian priestess Enheduanna, who lived more than 4,200 years ago.

She did this during the reign of her father, Sargon of Akkad, perhaps the first emperor in history. This is reported by Discover.

It is noted that after writing a temple hymn, which praised the power of the Sumerian goddess of writing and grain, the high priestess wrote her name with a flourish.

"It certainly had a very powerful cultic and political role," says Sidney Babcock, curator of ancient Western seals and tablets at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York.

The Exaltation of Inanna describes the real-life period after Sargon when someone named Lugal-Ane rises up and takes power in Ur - expelling Enheduanna and possibly sexually assaulting her. The poem itself describes this situation: Engeduanna escapes from a window and asks Inanna to intercede on behalf of the Sargon dynasty.

The poem ends with a return to order, Babcock notes. It is a powerful message that confirms the legitimacy of her nephew's rule. Inanna is also appeased and credited with destroying the enemy.

