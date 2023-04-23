After divorcing his wife, Khrystyna Horniak, at the end of 2022, Volodymyr Ostapchuk is already boasting about his romance with his new girlfriend, who is half his age.

Ostapchuk's new girlfriend is Kateryna Poltavska, a journalist. Vova has already celebrated Easter with her and introduced her to his parents.

Now, a joint video of Volodymyr and Katia has appeared on Instagram, filled with romance, with the lovers hugging and looking happy. Previously, Ostapchuk tried not to post photos and videos of his new girlfriend.

Video of the day

Read also: Klopotenko was called a hypocrite: what happened.

Not long ago, Ostapchuk started hosting his own show, "Meknuv - pytayte", on his YouTube channel, where he answers questions from his subscribers. In the first episode, the showman said that he became Katya's first man in every sense. Although at the beginning of their relationship he was worried that the romance would turn into a father-child relationship, this did not happen, because, according to Ostapchuk, Katya is smarter than many women he has ever met.

His ex-wife, Khrystyna Horniak, said she wished Ostapchuk happiness.

As a reminder, we have already written about the expenses of the "bachelorette" Ksenia Mishina's expenses.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!