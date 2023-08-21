Chocolate cake in a cup can be prepared in just 4 minutes: an unexpected recipe

Baking can be a difficult and time-consuming task. However, there are ways to make a dessert in minutes.

BBC Good Foodhas shared a delicious recipe for molten chocolate cake. The entire cooking process takes only 4 minutes.

The cake is completely cooked in the microwave, so you don't have to turn on the oven once. It has a molten chocolate center, perfect for a quick treat.

To prepare one serving you will need:

two tablespoons of sunflower oil;

one medium egg;

two tablespoons of flour;

three tablespoons of sugar;

one tablespoon of cocoa powder;

a pinch of vanilla extract;

one tablespoon of boiling water;

one soft chocolate truffle;

ice cream or cream for serving.

Place all the ingredients except the chocolate truffle in a 350 ml cup. Using a fork, beat all the ingredients thoroughly and add a pinch of salt.

Insert the chocolate truffle into the center of the batter. Heat the cake in the microwave on high for 45 seconds.

