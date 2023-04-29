Chocolate and onions: what foods are prohibited for dogs and why

We treat our pets as full-fledged family members, so we often treat them to food from our table. But not all food that people eat is good for dogs. UaPortal figured out what exactly you shouldn't feed your dog.

Chocolate

According to experts, the number of dogs with chocolate poisoning increases twice a year: during the Christmas and Easter holidays. Cocoa beans contain an alkaloid called theobromine. Its concentration in chocolate is too low to harm humans, but a small piece of chocolate is enough to cause diarrhea, vomiting, and even death in a dog. Therefore, dog experts urge to keep chocolate away from four-legged friends. Treatment of theobromine poisoning is very expensive and complicated, so it is better to prevent the problem. Specialty stores offer a wide range of dog treats.

In addition to chocolate, you should not give your dog the following foods:

- cakes

- buns

- dried fruits (cranberries and raisins should never be given)

- nutmeg

- garlic

- onions.

Plants that are dangerous for four-legged animals are:

- lilies

- daffodils

- hyacinths

- tulips

- bells.

These flowers contain alkaloids and glycosides that are toxic to dogs.

Signs of poisoning in a dog:

- increased salivation

- nausea

- vomiting

- diarrhea

- heart palpitations;

- rapid breathing.

If you notice these symptoms, call your veterinarian immediately.

