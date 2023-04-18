Wide, narrow, long or short: what shorts will be fashionable in spring and summer 2023 (photos)

This spring and summer, fashionistas should pay attention not only to embroidered shirts and floral dresses, but also to shorts. And in different styles and colors.

Fashion experts from The Guardian noted that "shorts are suitable this season for any outfit - from office to wedding". In particular, it is noted that leading designers (The Row, Givenchy, Max Mara) recommend shorts as office wear for both men and women.

For example, you can combine a jacket with denim shorts, complement the style with a blouse, or add a vest to the look.

In particular, for walking around the city, you can choose fitted shorts of medium length. High-waisted shorts or knee-length Bermuda shorts will be more appropriate for the office if you match them with a jacket.

To celebrate some events, you can wear shorts with heels, and complement the outfit with a silk vest.

As for colors, it all depends on what you like and what suits you. You can easily choose yellow, red, blue, gray, black, white, or bright pink for a fashionable look - as long as you feel comfortable in such clothes.

This spring and summer, you shouldn't take out some things that might have been fashionable last season. This is the opinion of Ukrainian stylist and fashion blogger Alina Mikhailenko.

