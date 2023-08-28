Six tricks to remove the sticker without leaving any traces

Peeling off a sticker from wood, glass, or a plastic bottle is not an easy task. The adhesive residue can stain your furniture or other objects.

Even if you try to scrape off the adhesive residue, the surface of the object or furniture remains stained. Sante Plushas told you how to remove a sticker easily and without leaving a trace with these tricks.

Hairdryer

To remove the sticker easily, you can use a hair dryer. The heat from the hair dryer effectively melts the adhesive and makes it easy to remove. To do this, turn on the device and point it at the sticker or label for one minute. The heat should melt the adhesive, and you will only need to remove the sticker with your fingers.

Olive oil

Using an oily substance will help you peel off the sticker easily. Just brush it with olive oil and let it sit for a few minutes to allow the oil to penetrate. Then remove the sticker by wiping it with the abrasive side of a sponge.

Hot vinegar

Dampen a cloth or rag with warm white vinegar and blot the sticker. Then rub with the sponge to remove the sticker. Note that you can also cover the sticker with a cloth soaked in hot vinegar for 30 minutes. This will help dissolve the adhesive and make it easy to remove the sticker or label.

Steam

If your item is not too fragile, you can use an iron. Direct a stream of steam at the sticker, then run a cloth or sponge directly over the object to remove the sticker without leaving any adhesive residue.

Baking soda

To remove a sticker easily, make a paste with oil, such as coconut oil, and baking soda. Apply this paste to the sticker, and then rub it to remove it without leaving any adhesive residue.

Lemon

Use half a lemon to remove a sticker, label, or adhesive residue. Rub the affected area, let it sit for 10 minutes, then clean the object or surface with a sponge.

Note that you can also use lemon essential oil. Wet the label or sticker, leave on for a few minutes, then rub to remove the sticker.

