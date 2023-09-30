Six tips to keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer

How many times have you had to throw away fruit and vegetables because of a loss of flavor or obvious mold spots? It's because you're not following the proper storage rules.

You should never consume fruits and vegetables in this condition, even if you think that some parts are not really affected. They remain harmful to health, according to Sante Plus experts.

Low temperatures in the refrigerator can cause increased humidity of the food stored inside and inevitably lead to mold. Preserving perishable food is a particularly delicate task. But sometimes a few steps are enough to prevent them from spoiling too quickly.

Here are some tips to help you keep your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer:

1. Sponge. Remove all stains and excess moisture from the refrigerator drawers, dry them well, and put two sponges in them. Then place the fruits and vegetables on the sponges to absorb moisture. This will keep them dry and fresh for longer.

If you want to achieve a more effective effect and take advantage of the opportunity to eliminate unpleasant odors, simply add a few drops of white vinegar to the sponges. This natural deodorizer neutralizes all unpleasant odors and prevents mold from forming in the refrigerator at the same time.

2. Kitchen towel. As we have already mentioned, the main reason for the spoilage of fruits, vegetables and other fresh foods is excessive humidity.

In addition to the sponge trick, it can also be helpful to line the entire refrigerator drawer with absorbent paper or a kitchen towel.

3. Temperature of the refrigerator is a very important point to consider. Too low a temperature will inevitably lead to spoilage of your fruits and vegetables.

4. Wash the drawers of the refrigerator. Another very important tip that will allow you to keep your fruits and vegetables longer is to clean the drawers of the refrigerator where you store these products once a week.

Never forget that these compartments promote the formation and growth of bacteria. Thus, constant cleaning can help eliminate bacteria and thus prevent food spoilage.

5. Paper bags. It is also advisable to always store fruits and vegetables in paper bags: they will not only promote good air circulation but also effectively protect your food.

Avoid plastic bags, which promote moisture. If you have no other choice and only have plastic bags, you can always make small holes to allow air to pass through.

6. Throw away rotten foods. If you notice food rotting in the fridge, don't wait too long to throw it away. They can cause other foods to rot.

Therefore, to prevent your food from spoiling quickly, we recommend cleaning the refrigerator at least once a week.

