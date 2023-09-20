We can control our electricity consumption by monitoring the use of our electrical appliances. To save money on your utility bill, you can turn off your appliances after each use.

But what about a refrigerator that has to run 24 hours a day? According to Sante Plus, refrigerator consumption per family accounts for 10 to 15% of annual energy consumption.

How to save on electricity bills by using a refrigerator?

1. Choose a refrigerator with an A+ rating.

Suppose you have a combined refrigerator and freezer with an energy consumption class "C", you should know that its consumption can be about 500 kWh. Moreover, if you are offered the same refrigerator, but of the "A+" class, the consumption will decrease significantly and reach 200 kWh/year. Thus, between a class C refrigerator and another class A+ refrigerator, you can save 300 kWh/year. This figure is an estimate and may vary depending on conditions and consumption.

2. Keep your refrigerator "cool".

The hotter your refrigerator is, the more energy it needs to produce cold. Therefore, remember not to expose the device to direct sunlight or place it near heat sources such as a stove, oven or radiators. Also, do not place it against a wall or under a kitchen unit. Your device needs air to breathe, allow at least 10 cm of space at the back and top.

3. Adjust the temperature in the refrigerator.

To keep meat and fish in the best possible conditions and save money, simply set the temperature to +4°C in the coldest part of the refrigerator. To do this, simply adjust the thermostat. If your appliance has a freezer compartment, it should display a temperature of -18°C. Note that most models adjust automatically.

4. Open the door less often.

To make the most of your refrigerator, you should be aware that opening the door sends hot air inside. However, to save money, try to open the door as little as possible. The same applies to the freezer door. Finally, don't forget to regularly check that the seals are clean and in good condition. Air leaks will prevent you from saving energy.

5. Keep your refrigerator organized.

Newer models of refrigerators offer zones with different temperatures suitable for all types of food: meat, fish, dairy products, or vegetables. Therefore, it is very important to respect these places and put each product in its place without piling them up all over the refrigerator.

6. Maintain the refrigerator.

It is recommended to maintain your refrigerator regularly if you plan to save energy and money. To do this, remember to regularly clean the grill behind the refrigerator, wiping off dust to avoid unnecessary energy consumption.

