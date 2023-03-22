Six mistakes that will ruin seedlings

In spring, the season of growing seedlings begins. This process is painstaking, and there are many nuances to consider.

Some mistakes can ruin the harvest. UAportal tells you what not to do when germinating seedlings.

1. Buy the right seeds. If you don't harvest your own seeds, buy them from trusted sellers and stores. If necessary, the seeds can be treated with a strong manganese solution. To do this, immerse the seeds in the solution for 20 minutes and then rinse them with running water. Factory seeds are usually already treated.

2. Long soaking. Do not soak the disinfected seeds in water for a long time. This should be done for no more than 12-20 hours, as they can "suffocate", and when you sow, they will not germinate but rot.

3. Early sowing. Do not plant tomato seedlings, peppers, cucumbers, etc. in the open ground too early. If you do not have the opportunity to plant seedlings in a greenhouse and illuminate them during cultivation, do not do so. Otherwise, the seedlings will stretch out, outgrow, and take a long time to adapt when transplanted.

4. Wrong soil. Do not plant seeds in heavy soil. It should be loose and light. Consider the characteristics of each crop when preparing the beds where you plan to plant it.

5. Incorrect temperature. To avoid rapid germination and blackleg damage, you need to keep the air temperature at least 23-25 degrees Celsius for crops covered with film and glass.

6. Lack of hardening. A week or two before transplanting seedlings into the ground, they must be hardened in the open air. This should be done in calm weather, increasing the time spent outside. It is best to plant seedlings in cloudy weather.

To recap, the sowing season starts in spring, nature comes to life, and insects return with it. Some of them, such as ants, can harm your plants, so you need to fight them. Read how to do this in our article.

