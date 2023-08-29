Six natural remedies to help get rid of mold in the bathroom

Mold is a real problem in the home. Not only does it spoil the appearance, but it is also harmful to health because it can cause allergies.

Mold is often present in damp areas, such as the bathroom. To get rid of it, you need to be especially patient and cunning. The Sante Pluspublication offered effective methods of getting rid of this problem.

How to remove mold in the bathroom?

1. White vinegar and baking soda. One of the most powerful mold remedies is a combination of white vinegar and baking soda.

In addition to quickly removing dirt, limescale, and scale from various surfaces, this duo is also recommended for easily killing mold. They are natural, environmentally friendly and economical.

How to make the solution?

In a spray bottle, mix hot water with two tablespoons of baking soda and a glass of white vinegar.

Then apply directly to the mold stains, scrubbing thoroughly with an old toothbrush. Over time, you will notice that they disappear easily.

When you're done, simply rinse off with warm water. Your walls and tiles will be clean and shiny!

2. Hydrogen peroxide and baking soda. A mixture of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda is also effective for removing mold from bathroom walls and tiles.

Mix them with a little warm water and dishwashing liquid.

Apply this solution to the affected areas with a microfiber cloth.

Then use an old toothbrush to remove any stains.

3. Salt. It effectively absorbs moisture and vapors from the air. Pour some coarse salt into containers and place them in rooms where you think mold is a common problem. This method will help to keep moisture absorbed by the salt and not stick to the walls or tiles.

4. Hydrogen peroxide, salt, and baking soda. Another mixture for mold removal: you can make a strong solution with warm water, hydrogen peroxide, salt, and baking soda. Pour everything into a spray bottle and spray it on the areas to be treated. Then wipe it off.

5. Household alcohol and essential oil. To clean the bathroom tiles and remove all deposits, household alcohol will also come in handy: to leave a pleasant smell, do not hesitate to combine it with drops of lavender essential oil. Spray, leave and rub with a toothbrush. This mixture gives a great result!

6. Lavender oil. Lavender oil is also known to prevent the formation of mold.

