Potted plants not only add a decorative touch to your home but also create a sense of well-being and tranquility. However, to keep them beautiful and lush, they need special attention.

Sante Plus magazine noted that there are many different flowerpot care products available. However, natural ingredients are no less effective.

Read also: Top 5 natural fertilizers for fertilizing indoor plants

If you have tried many home remedies but your plants are still growing slowly or wilting over time, try the following ingredients. You will always need to take into account the light and water needs of your plants, as well as protection from the cold in winter.

Video of the day

Coffee grounds and sugar

There is nothing better than coffee to promote rapid plant growth. Its high nitrogen content is ideal for fertilizing plants and especially the soil in which they grow. Adding a small amount of powdered or regular sugar will further accelerate their growth.

The method is simple: mix these two ingredients in a container and place them at the foot of the plant, watering it as usual. These ingredients are great for treating yellowed leaves.

It is not uncommon to see dust accumulate on the leaves of plants. This gives them a sloppy and gloomy appearance. In addition to the previous tip, these few simple and natural ingredients will add shine to your plant leaves.

Beer

It turns out that beer is suitable for cleaning leaves. To do this, simply moisten a cloth with a mixture of water and beer before running it over the leaves. This trick will not only remove all the dust that has accumulated on the plant but also give it a shine.

Also read: Never plant these three plants near your home if you have pets

Cow's milk

The second trick is to clean the leaves of the plant with a mixture of water and cow's milk. Take a clean cloth dampened with the mixture of the two elements and gently run it over the leaves of the plant. This cleaning method works well.

Olive oil

Olive oil is a kitchen staple. However, it's also good for your plants. Apply a few drops of this ingredient with a damp, soft sponge. Then gently clean the leaves of the plant. In addition to providing a natural shine, olive oil is an excellent insect repellent.

Tea.

In addition to cleaning the plant, tea will act as a real insect repellent. To do this, prepare a light tea and pour it into a spray bottle. Spray the plants. You can also place a tea bag at the foot of the plant to keep the soil moist and reduce watering.

See also: Seven houseplants that are poisonous to cats

Banana peel

Banana peels are often used as a natural fertilizer, rich in starch, fast sugars, nitrogenous proteins and vitamins. It can also work wonders for plant leaves. Just rub them with the inside of a banana peel to make them shine. Feel free to leave the peel at the base of the plant or place it underground to take advantage of its nutrients.

As a reminder, houseplants green your space and bring benefits. Still, they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!