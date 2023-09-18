Six fragrant indoor plants to decorate your home

Houseplants bring a touch of greenery and freshness, not to mention the health benefits they bring. They disinfect the environment, take care of you, and decorate your interior.

Some potted plants have the ability to scent your home. The Sante Plus publication has offered six houseplants that will freshen the air and fill it with a delicate, pleasant scent.

1. Lemon balm

Lemon balm from the mint family gives off a lemony scent when rubbed with your fingers. This plant is also useful for flavouring salads, sauces and even ice cream. In the form of an infusion, lemon balm helps to improve sleep and relieve pain.

2. English lavender

This purple plant with a thousand benefits has an exquisite scent that reminds us of the scent of holidays and Provence. In dried flowers in bags and in closets, lavender will improve the smell of laundry and repel moths.

3. White jasmine

This plant, known as white jasmine or flowering jasmine, exudes a sweet, delicate summer scent. In the pot, jasmine blooms in a humid, sunny location.

4. Gardenia

Gardenia with its exquisite and fragrant flowers will perfectly decorate your interior. The plant requires good lighting and two waterings per week.

5. Lemon tree

On your terrace or balcony, small miniature lemon, orange or other citrus trees will spread a fruity scent. They need sun and regular watering.

6. Geranium. This plant emits a strong aroma, especially when you touch or rub the leaves. Available in several scents, geraniums require a sunny and spacious location.

As a reminder, houseplants can beautify your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

