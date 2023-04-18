Seasonal allergy: the Ministry of Health published a map of dangerous places in Ukraine that should be avoided

In the spring, allergic reactions to pollen make suffer not only people prone to allergies. Pollinosis (an allergic reaction in response to direct exposure to pollen allergens) can develop even in those who have never had problems with seasonal allergies.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reminded me about the symptoms caused by allergies. This is redness of the eyes and tearing; runny nose, itching, and nasal congestion; dulling of the sense of smell, sneezing; difficulty or rapid breathing; exhaustion, or a dry cough.

The specialists of the Ministry of Health note that the best way to get rid of allergies is to avoid the allergen. However, in the case of an allergy to plant pollen, it is difficult.

"However, there are ways to relieve allergy symptoms and improve your quality of life. Wear a mask outside. It will reduce the number of pollen particles you inhale. Stay indoors if it's windy outside. Close windows in windy weather. Avoid going outside between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. "After walking, wash your hands thoroughly, take a shower, wash your clothes. Carry out wet cleaning in the premises more often," the department advised.

The Ministry of Health reminded us that there is an interactive map that can help you track blooms and find out what exactly you might be allergic to.

If allergies start to bother you in the spring and the symptoms worsen, you should consult a doctor. A specialist can prescribe you antihistamines.

Perhaps you will be prescribed hormonal drugs or saline solutions for washing the nose.

