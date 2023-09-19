Seven devices to turn off at night to reduce energy costs

In cold weather, electricity bills start to rise. That's why it's important to stop "phantom consumption" to save money.

If you want to reduce your expenses, you should definitely develop the habit of unplugging some appliances every night before going to bed. Sante Plus has shared a list of all the devices that increase your annual utility bill.

Read also: Seven household appliances that pump kilowatts in your home the most

You can reduce energy costs by turning off electrical and electronic devices before going to bed.

Video of the day

Some appliances, such as a TV, computer, audio system, or even a game console, continue to consume electricity even when they are turned off. "Phantom loads" can exceed 50 watts per household. Leaving your devices in standby mode all the time is a waste of energy. Not to mention the environmental impact.

Here are the devices you should unplug every day to save on your energy bills:

1. Microwave oven. This is something you don't use all the time, so it would be much wiser to unplug it after use or at least overnight, as the device continues to consume electricity even when you're not using it.

2. Chargers. Most of the time, there are a lot of different chargers at home and they are constantly plugged into sockets. We're talking about all the chargers for phones, computers, toothbrushes, or electric razors... Sure, they consume less power than large appliances, but leaving them plugged in for hours on end is a waste of energy. So make it a habit to unplug them as often as possible!

3. Computers. If a computer or laptop is in hibernation mode, it continues to consume energy. Therefore, it would be safer to turn it off at night. And if, on the other hand, you use your computer only occasionally, you should not leave it on all the time: if you do not use it for a long time, periodically unplugging it will avoid any malfunctions in the device.

4. TV. This device stays connected 24 hours a day and still consumes power until you unplug it.

5. Printer. It is always convenient to have a printer at hand. It allows you to print documents at the last minute. The problem is that it is constantly in sleep mode. Remember that it also carries its share of responsibility in terms of consumption. Remember to turn it off when you're not using it.

6. Air conditioning. During the hottest summer months, the air conditioner becomes a very valuable daily ally, even if it also consumes a lot of electricity. But when winter comes, it's time to turn it off.

7. Small appliances. By turning off your devices that are in standby mode, you can save at least 10% per year. Phantom loads also apply to all small appliances, such as coffee makers, blenders, toasters, and other similar devices. Of course, if you consider each one individually, there is no real impact on consumption. But if you combine them together, it will tip the scales: all these devices in standby mode risk increasing your annual bill.

Earlier, we wrote about how to reduce electricity costs without sacrificing comfort.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!