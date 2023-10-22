Seven tips for removing condensation on plastic windows

Condensation on plastic windows is formed as a result of excessive humidity in the room. When the air temperature on the inner surface of the window becomes below the dew point, water vapor in the air condenses and forms water droplets.

To reduce or completely eliminate condensation on plastic windows, you need to take steps to reduce the humidity in the room. Here are some tips:

Ventilate the room regularly. Ventilate rooms for 15-20 minutes every day by opening windows or doors. This will help to release excess moisture from the room.

Do not dry wet things indoors. Dry clothes, bedding and other wet items on a balcony, outside or in a special drying machine.

Use a hood when cooking. The hood will help remove water vapor that is created during cooking.

Install a dehumidifier. A dehumidifier will help with keeping the humidity level in the room at an optimal level.

Use blinds or curtains to cover the windows during the day. This will help prevent the sun's heat from entering the room, which can cause the temperature inside to rise.

Do not place plants near windows. Plants absorb oxygen and release carbon dioxide, which can increase the humidity in the room.

Wipe the windows with a dry cloth. This will help remove dust and dirt that may be obstructing air circulation.

You should also check for any defects in the windows that could lead to condensation. For example, if there are gaps between the window and the wall through which cold air enters, this can contribute to condensation.

