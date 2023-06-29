Growing large garlic is quite possible if you follow certain rules. In particular, choose a sunny area and fertilize the plant.

The Telegram channel "Country living. Garden and Vegetable Garden" explained that the most important secret of large garlic is to plant large cloves. After all, it cannot grow much larger than the planting material.

The second important secret is constant watering, especially in dry weather. The plant should receive water regularly, in particular during the period of heading. However, do not flood the garlic.

In addition, you should not thicken the planting, you need to plant the head for the first time to a depth of 5-6 cm with an interval of 10-15 cm.

Choosing the right place for planting is equally important. Keep in mind that garlic should be grown in a sunny area with a good drainage system.

Garlic also needs fertilizing, especially during the period of active growth. Use complex and organic fertilizers.

Remember to trim and remove the flower stalks so as not to take away the energy spent on head formation.

Store garlic in a cool and dry place at a temperature of 0-5℃ and humidity of 70-75%.

