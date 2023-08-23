Seven breeds of cats that do not cause allergies

Cats that do not cause allergies or have little effect on allergy sufferers mostly do not have an undercoat or produce less allergen. This is not related to the presence of hair or its length.

Pixelinformtold us which cats do not cause allergies. It is worth noting that different people may react differently to the same cat breeds.

Read also: Four effective ways to remove pet hair from the washing machine

Hypoallergenic cats have one thing in common: they need to be brushed and bathed frequently. Then allergens will be washed away with the water.

1. Sphynxes. These cats do not have hair, so you should bathe them often and pay special attention to their ears.

Video of the day

2. Devon Rex. This cat has curly hair, but they shed less than others. They need frequent washing.

3. The Cornish Rex is another breed of cat with curly hair. They need to be bathed frequently.

4. Balinese cat.

5. Javanese cat.

6. Orientals. These cats, like the previous two breeds, do not have an undercoat.

7. The Siberian cat is the thickest cat and is considered hypoallergenic. Its saliva contains a small amount of allergens, but it needs frequent combing.

Read also: Six signs your cat is a psychopath

Allergies to cats and dogs are not related to hair, but to saliva, urine, dander, and skin particles. Therefore, a cat without hair does not give a 100% guarantee that there will be no allergies. If you minimize the number of allergens, the reaction to them will be less.

There are no cat breeds that cause allergies in humans, but there are breeds that cause a lesser reaction. In this case, it will be easier for allergy sufferers to cope with it.

Earlier, UAportal wrote how to help animals around us survive the period of intense heat, when thermometers rise to record levels.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!