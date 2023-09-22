Seven houseplants to help you sleep better

Some houseplants will bring not only freshness and harmony to your home. They will even improve sleep and should definitely be kept at home.

1. Lavender. This plant has a sweet aroma and beautiful color that will refresh your home, help you relax and cope with stress, ensuring a good night's sleep.

2. Gardenia is a plant with white flowers that contains GABA neurotransmitters that promote sleep. It should be kept in a well-lit place.

3. Jasmine. This fragrant plant relieves anxiety, calms the nervous system and improves sleep. Keep it next to your bed.

4. Aloe vera is a plant that purifies the air in the house. If the air is heavily polluted, brown spots will appear on the stems.

5. English ivy is a useful plant that can live in cold, dimly lit rooms. It can relieve symptoms of certain respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, or allergies. Ivy leaves contain a molecule called saponin, which makes breathing easier, thins mucus, and relaxes the muscles of the airways. Be careful, however, as this plant can be toxic to children and pets.

6. Peace Lily is a plant with white flowers that bring a touch of softness and frankness to the room. It purifies the air by filtering out toxic substances such as benzene, trichloroethylene, and formaldehyde toxins.

7. Valerian - this flowering plant will delight you with its decorative flowers. But its benefits are not only aesthetic, but also in absorbing toxins, purifying the air, and improving sleep.

As a reminder, houseplants green up your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

