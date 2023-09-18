Seven household appliances that "pump" the most kilowatts in your home

In every home, people have many different appliances that are not always in use. When they are in standby mode, they continue to increase your electricity bills.

However, there are seven devices that "pull" the most kilowatts when in use. This is written by Sante Plus.

1. Radiators and heating systems consume more than 30% of electricity.

2. Water heater - from 10 to 15% of electricity consumption.

3. Refrigerator and freezer - 4 to 5%.

4. Washing machine and dryer - up to 5% of electricity consumption.

5. Lighting devices - from 2 to 3%.

6. Kitchen appliances - from 1 to 2%.

7. Computers and equipment - 1%.

Tips for reducing energy consumption

If you want to reduce your energy consumption at home, here are some tips to follow:

Replace old light bulbs with efficient and economical LED bulbs.

Turn off lights when you leave a room.

Disconnect chargers that are not in use from the wall outlet or extension cord.

When buying future electrical appliances, pay attention to their energy efficiency.

