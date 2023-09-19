Royal care secrets: seven Cleopatra beauty products that can be used today

According to historical sources, Cleopatra was an extremely attractive woman who knew how to take care of her appearance. Some of her beauty secrets have remained documented, and modern women can try them out for themselves.

Here are some of Cleopatra's most famous rituals that helped her stay young and beautiful:

Oatmeal face scrub

Cleopatra used oatmeal, not only for food, but also as a face scrub. You can easily prepare a similar scrub at home by mixing fine oatmeal with warm water and using it to massage your face.

Facial tonic with rose water

Rose water served as a toner for Cleopatra to moisturize her skin. She used this product to make her face smooth and radiant.

Salt body scrub

Cleopatra used sea salt scrubs to take care of her skin. You can make a similar scrub at home by mixing sea salt with cream and using it to massage your body.

Milk bath

Cleopatra was famous for taking milk baths using donkey milk, almond oil, and honey. This procedure helped her maintain soft and radiant skin.

Hand cream with beeswax

Cleopatra used a cream based on aloe juice, almond oil, and beeswax to care for her hands. You can make a similar cream at home.

Warm oils for hair

Cleopatra used heated oils to maintain the health and shine of her hair. You can repeat this ritual by mixing olive and castor oil.

White clay face mask

Cleopatra used white clay-based masks for her facial care. This ingredient can be found in many cosmetic products.

