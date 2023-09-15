A seven-point magnetic storm is expected today: how to protect yourself

On Friday, 15 September, the Earth will be hit by one of the strongest magnetic storms in a month. Its intensity will be 7 out of 10.

According to Meteoagent, the hazardous period will continue over the next few days. Thus, on 16-18 September, the strength of magnetic storms will be 6 out of 10.

It is worth remembering that scientists' forecasts may change depending on the situation with the Sun and the impact of solar flares on the Earth's atmosphere.

How to feel better during magnetic storms

To feel better on such dangerous days, you need to follow simple rules:

1. Drink more clean water and herbal/green tea. Try to give up coffee, alcohol, cigarettes and hookah.

2. Give preference to seasonal vegetables, fruits and herbs, and less to fried, spicy and fatty foods.

3. Go for walks in the fresh air and play sports.

4. Ventilate the room regularly and take a contrast shower before going to bed.

5. Avoid stress and conflicts and be less nervous in general.

