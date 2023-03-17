Sicheslav paratroopers destroy occupants' infantry and MT-LB in the Luhansk region with accurate shots (video)

Sicheslav paratroopers demonstrated the destruction of enemy infantry and MT-LB with accurate shots in the Luhansk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have once again shown who is the master on Ukrainian land.

The video was posted on the Facebook page of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslav Brigade. The Ukrainian paratroopers demonstrated their professionalism.

"We will continue to explain to the occupiers who is the master of the Ukrainian land! We do not need someone else's property, we will not give up ours! The demilitarisation of Muscovites continues!" the statement reads.

The soldiers of Sicheslav called for faith in our defenders because they are invincible!

As a reminder, the Ukrainian military continues to bring Ukraine's victory closer by pouring lead on the occupiers. Thus, anti-aircraft gunners of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade shelled enemy positions and captured everything on video.

