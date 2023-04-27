Just do two things: How to keep your smartphone charged

Experts gave tips on how to keep your smartphone charged for a longer period of time and maintain network access and receive calls.

There are cases when a mobile device cannot be recharged for several days in a row, for example, during a country trip, a business trip, or when the charger is out of order. But there are two simple steps you can take to help your battery last longer and not drain so quickly.

Reducing the screen brightness is one of the most common causes of rapid battery drain. If you're going to be traveling for a long time, turn down the screen brightness to help the battery last longer. You can increase the brightness if necessary.

Turning off the vibration can help preserve battery power. Most people don't know that turning off the vibration can save battery power. Vibrating when you're dialing a number or texting doesn't make sense, so you can turn it off to save battery power.

