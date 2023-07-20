One of the most unusual methods of getting rid of flies at home is to use a special life hack with water, which is often used in establishments in the southern part of the United States. Although it may seem strange, this unusual technique affects insects and scares them away from the room.

A simple method is based on creating a refraction of light in a transparent plastic bag with water. To do this, fill the bag with water, fasten it with a knot or use a container with a zip-top, and then hang this structure on the door handle or in another place where flies usually fly actively. If desired, you can add coins or pieces of foil inside the bag to improve the effect.

The mechanism of action is to confuse flies due to their special vision mechanism. Refracted light from the water affects the "compound" eyes of insects, which confuses them and leads them astray. Thus, flies avoid certain areas and do not fly into the room where the corresponding life hack is placed.

Summertime makes the problem of flies in the house worse. Although there are store-bought repellents and homemade traps, the effectiveness of the unusual method with water is to prevent these unwanted insects from appearing indoors.

You can also follow a few simple rules to avoid flies in the kitchen. For example, it's important to keep the trash can out of direct sunlight, as the sun increases the risk of unwanted fly attraction. There are different methods of fly repellent, but the unusual water trick is an interesting and effective alternative to traditional methods that can be useful for those who want to get rid of flies in their home.

