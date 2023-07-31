The most trendy look of the summer: what to wear with a white maxi skirt

This summer, maxi skirts made of natural fabric surprised the fashion world, becoming one of the main must-haves of the season. Inspired by the 70s, with romantic tops or more modern combinations with leather jackets, they flooded street style and became a hit of summer fashion.

This was reported by experts in the MODEISME fashion blog. A maxi skirt made of natural fabric is a must-have addition to your wardrobe. With this skirt, your looks will be unsurpassed.

Thus, a white maxi skirt can be combined with tops and leather jackets. You can also combine it with a white shirt and gold jewellery to create an "old money aesthetic" look. However, the combination with a skirt and a tube top is no less relevant. This is the most trendy look of this summer. Add to it a pendant on a black cord and your look will be a true embodiment of fashion trends.

Note that you will feel comfortable and stylish in this skirt. Natural fabrics provide freshness and lightness on hot summer days, allowing you to enjoy fashionable looks without experiencing discomfort.

