The easiest way to root roses from a bouquet

Roses are beautiful flowers that delight us with their appearance and aroma. However, when a bouquet of roses fades, we usually throw it away.

Did you know that you can root a rose and grow a new plant? Rooting a rose is not a complicated process.

For this you will need:

A sharp knife

Water

Honey or aloe juice

A container for water

Flowerpot with soil

Instructions:

Cut off the top of the rose with a sharp knife. Leave a cutting about 25 cm long and remove all the leaves from it. Wax the top cut. Trim the bottom one a little. Dissolve 1 tsp of honey in 1 liter of water. Immerse the cuttings in the solution by 1/3 and leave for 12 hours. Then put the cuttings in a container of water so that they are halfway in the water. Put the cutting in water and add 10 drops of fresh aloe juice. Monitor the water level, as it should reach 1/2 of the cutting. Add another 5-7 drops of aloe juice 10 days after. Keep the cuttings in water or aloe juice until the roots appear. This can take from 2 to 4 weeks.

As soon as the roots appear, transplant the cuttings into a pot of soil. Water the plant regularly and care for it as for a regular rose.

By following these simple steps, you can root any flower you like.

