The fastest charlotte recipe: how to make a delicious apple pie

Probably the easiest to make among the various sweet pies is Charlotte. It is very easy to make and requires a minimum of ingredients.

This pie originates from Germany, where it was made with whipped cream and liquor. Over time, the recipe has changed and everyone has long forgotten about the cream and liquor. Nowadays, Charlotte is much faster and easier to prepare, and the pie is flavored with cinnamon, ginger, or nutmeg.

How to bake a Charlotte quickly and easily

Ingredients:

Eggs - 3 pieces

Flour - a glass

Sugar - 150 grams

Baking powder - 2 tsp.

Apples - 6 pieces

Powdered sugar - 2 tablespoons

Ground cinnamon - 1 tablespoon.

How to cook:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

Wash the apples and cut them into slices. Put them in a baking dish greased with butter.

Beat the eggs with sugar (you can add vanilla).

Sift the flour, add the baking powder, and gradually add it to the egg mixture, whisking the dough.

Pour the batter over the apples.

Put the cake in the oven for 25-35 minutes, reducing the temperature to 150 degrees.

While Charlotte is baking, mix the powdered sugar with the cinnamon.

Check the cake for doneness with a long wooden stick. If it is golden brown and the stick comes out dry, turn off the oven and keep the cake in for another 5-7 minutes.

Remove the cake and sprinkle with a mixture of cinnamon and powdered sugar.

