The easiest ways to get rid of midges in the house

Midges (or Drosophila flies) are often found in homes in late summer in particular. They are not dangerous to humans, but they can be very annoying.

To prevent Drosophila from invading your home, you should put all leftover food in closed containers or hide it in the fridge. Midges feed on the juice of fruits, vegetables, meat and other foods.

Garbage cans are an ideal breeding ground for midges. Therefore, it is important to wash the bins regularly and take out the garbage on time.

Midges can enter the house through cracks and holes. It is important to close all cracks and holes in doors, windows and other places.

Several plants repel midges. These plants include geraniums, lavender, mint and basil. You can grow these plants on the balcony or in the garden or place their leaves in the house.

Use fly traps or repellents

To make a fly trap, take a small plastic bottle and fill it with compote or fruit juice. You can also put a small piece of watermelon, melon, pear or plum. Put a watering can on top. When the insects fly into the bottle, pour water inside so that they drown. Wash the bottle and make the bait again.

Life hack with vinegar and sugar

Fill a small and deep bowl with vinegar and add a teaspoon of regular sugar. Gnats will be attracted to the sugar, but the vinegar will kill them.

Try wine



If you have an open bottle of wine that has turned sour, put it in the kitchen. The flies will flock to the wine and drown in the bottle.

As a reminder, many people use sprays or liquids to get rid of mosquitoes, but these products contain chemicals that can have negative effects on health and breathing. There are other ways to help you get rid of mosquitoes at home.

