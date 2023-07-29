Salma Hayek talks about her life hack to hide grey hair

56-year-old actress Salma Hayek constantly delights her fans with candid photos on social media. She is not afraid to show her age and be honest about the presence of grey in her hair.

Even when she decides to hide her grey strands, Salma doesn't hesitate to share a useful life hack on her Instagram for women who also want to look stylish and don't resort to hair colouring.

The actress revealed a small but effective and simple secret that helps to successfully hide grey hair. According to her, to prevent grey hair from becoming noticeable on the temples and near the forehead, you just need to keep your glasses in place without lifting them up. This really helps to "pull" grey hair to the surface and make it less noticeable.

"Here's my tip on how to look stylish without dying your hair. Just don't take your glasses off your head! Hello, wisdom," says Salma Hayek with humour.

The star gave a clear example, demonstrating how this advice works in practice. She showed two photos, one with her wearing glasses and the other without. Indeed, in the photo where she does not wear glasses, the grey hair is almost invisible.

Salma Hayek confidently speaks out about her open approach to her age and appearance, which makes her even more beloved among her fans. Her useful tips become an inspiration for women who want to be confident and preserve their natural beauty.

