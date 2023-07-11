Gardeners tell how to get rid of ants without chemicals

Having ants in your garden can be frustrating, especially if you've spent years caring for your plants and flowers. Experts have shared effective ways to "kill" the pests.

It is important to remember that chemical pesticides are always the last resort. There are several ways that can help drive ants away without using harsh chemicals, Express.co.uk reports.

According to experts, baking soda is an effective and easy way to "kill" ants in the garden. To do this, mix it with powdered sugar in equal parts.

The sugar will encourage ants to eat it and take it back to the colony. Simply sprinkle the mixture around the edges of pots and areas where many ants have been spotted.

In addition to baking soda, you can use a homemade ant spray. The insects don't like certain smells, such as mint, citrus, or cinnamon.

Add a few drops of these essential oils to a spray bottle with water to effectively repel garden pests. Adding a small amount of dishwashing liquid will also help kill ants.

Spray generously around the plant in the evening, and spray the plant with fresh water in the morning to remove any soap residue.

