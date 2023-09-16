Gardeners advise on how and when to plant tulips

For successful tulip cultivation, it is necessary to choose the right planting time, which depends on climatic conditions and weather. Experienced gardeners recommend planting tulips 1.5 months before the expected frost. This period is best for the bulbs to have enough time to take root in cold conditions and prepare for spring.

The soil temperature should be at least +10°C, while the air temperature should be at least +7...+5°C. Planting tulips in warm weather can lead to germination of the plants, with the bulbs having difficulty rooting and even dying in a cold season.

It is important to choose high-quality planting material. Bulbs 3-4 cm in size should be firm to the touch with dry scales and no damage, spots or mould. The brown shell should be dense, and the roots of the embryo should be intact and well-developed.

After the tulips have bloomed and the leaves have wilted, the bulbs should be removed and dried. Small bulbs should be separated. Before planting, bulbs with a diameter of 2 cm or more should be pickled by soaking in a weak manganese solution.

The site for planting tulips should be prepared 30 days before planting. It should be well-lit, flat and free of stagnant water and hot spots. The soil should be dug up with the addition of natural fertilisers such as peat or humus. Potassium is also necessary for the rooting of the bulbs, so it should be included in fertilisation. It is best to mix charcoal and chalk and add a complex mineral fertiliser.

Large bulbs should be planted to a depth of 12-15 cm, while smaller ones should be planted to a depth of 8 cm, observing the "three heights" rule. Place the plants at a distance of 8-10 cm or 15-20 cm from each other. It is best to plant bulbs of different varieties separately. Place the bulbs in the holes with the tail up, bury them evenly, and don't forget to cover the bed so that the plants don't freeze in winter.

