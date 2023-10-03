Gardeners advised 3 effective remedies for quick healing of tree bark

Apple trees, pear trees, and other fruit trees often face problems such as pests, diseases, sunburn, and the effects of improper pruning. In such cases, the wood can begin to rot, which ultimately leads to the formation of a hollow, according to Pixel inform.

Therefore, it is worth paying appropriate attention to these damaged areas. If everything is done correctly, cambium cells will begin to recover, and a healthy bark will form.

Read also: How to care for hydrangeas to survive the winter: gardening tips

Below you will find a list of three recipes for covering up damage:

To heal wood wounds, use a solution of mullein and clay, taking them in equal proportions. If you don't have mullein on hand, you can mix clay with wood ash. The percentage of ash should be half that of clay, and you can add some sand to the mixture for better adhesion. Lime can be used as an alternative to wood ash. You need to make a thick lime solution and apply it to the damaged areas of the tree trunk.

As a reminder, we have already written how to bring hydrangeas back to life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!