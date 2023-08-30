Gardeners explain why you shouldn't cut brown flowers from hydrangeas

Gardeners are concerned about whether to prune hydrangeas to protect them from the cold in September. It depends on the type of hydrangea flowers and whether the hydrangea is an old or a new one.

An old hydrangea will not bloom until the next season, which means that its flower bud has already formed. If pruned, gardeners risk destroying next year's blooms, so it should only be done if necessary, according to Express.co.uk.

New hydrangeas develop buds in spring and can therefore be pruned. If your hydrangea has bloomed before June, you most likely have an old hydrangea, and if it is blooming now, you probably have a new hydrangea.

Most hydrangeas should be pruned in spring, except the climbing hydrangea, which should be pruned in late summer after it has faded. If you leave the old flowers on the bush over the winter, you can protect the young buds that will be next year's flowers.

"Listen, I know [they] will turn brown, but that's the way it's meant to be. Don't cut them! Let them turn brown and stay that way through the winter," gardening expert Pollyanna Wilkinson urged.

Hydrangeas that bloom from old wood need extra protection in winter to make sure their flower buds survive, while new wood hydrangeas have a higher frost resistance.

