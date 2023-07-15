Hydrangeas are an asset to any garden. Although these plants do not require special care, annual care is extremely important.

There are two main groups of hydrangeas depending on how they bloom: plants that bloom on new growth and those that bloom on old growth.

The first hydrangeas form their buds in early summer and will bloom reliably every year without requiring any special care. Experts say that the "best time" to prune these types of hydrangeas is after flowering. To do this, gardeners should remove faded flower heads and cut off false branches.

Those varieties that bloom on old growth belong to the oak-leaved type, characterized by spectacular autumn color and large leaves. The best time to prune is after the blooms have faded.

Gardeners can also remove dead wood on the plant in spring, not just in summer. Experts say that a common mistake is pruning before the flowers have bloomed, which leads to a lack of flowers the following year.

