Gardeners explained how to prune wisteria to turn your garden into a fairy tale

Wisteria are slow to mature and have a short flowering period. However, gardeners risk losing exquisite flowers in summer if they do not follow one simple pruning rule.

Climbing plants such as wisteria require more care than other varieties. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

August is the best time to prune wisteria as the fragrant blooms are at their peak. To avoid harmful mistakes, you should follow the simple rule of pruning to five buds.

Pruning around five buds is a great amount because it leaves plenty to continue growing while encouraging flower growth rather than continuing to expand the plant itself. It is also the best way to keep your plant under control not only to prevent it from overgrowing but also to keep it looking neat and presentable.

Take a pair of sharp secateurs and cut long, wavy shoots five buds to the base.

In most cases, this equates to about 20 cm of stunted growth and these are usually predominantly weak shoots. Any shoots that are shorter than this length can be left untouched. They will be ready to flower next year.

