Gardeners explained how to care for chrysanthemums so that they bloom all autumn

Chrysanthemums are bold and bright flowers that will make every garden shine with vibrant red, orange, and yellow colors. However, these plants need some care.

There is one watering method that all gardeners should know. This way, the flowers will be pleasing to the eye all fall, according to Express.co.uk.

Gardeners should not water chrysanthemums from above, that is, their flowers or stems should not be wet. Chrysanthemums should always be watered at the base of the plant, as watering their flowers will cause their buds to rot and fall off.

Read also: Why experienced gardeners advise sticking matches in pots with houseplants

Video of the day

The best time to water is in the morning, before the hot sun hits them in the afternoon, and you need to water abundantly to encourage their roots to grow and strengthen.

If you water chrysanthemums in the ground, they are less likely to get sick or dry out, and it also ensures that the soil stays moist longer.

As a reminder, houseplants can green your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!