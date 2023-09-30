Chrysanthemums are known for their ability to repel pests such as ants, squirrels, and mosquitoes. The perennials die after flowering and reappear in the spring.

To make them produce more flowers, they should be well cared for in the fall. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

To keep the typically autumnal blooms healthy and strong, two habits should be followed to extend their life in the spring: pruning and pinching. Autumn chrysanthemums need leaves to convert sunlight into energy for root formation.

However, pinching and pruning should be left until spring when the plants reach about 15 cm in height. This promotes branching and results in a bushier plant with more flowers.

At the same time, before the onset of winter, it is advisable to prune chrysanthemums to about 15 cm above ground level. This promotes more intensive growth in the next season and prevents damage from heavy snow.

