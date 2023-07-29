Sometimes hydrangeas wilt or fall off for no apparent reason. However, gardeners advise paying attention to several common mistakes when caring for flowers.

These include improper watering, too much sun, heavy flowers or excessive fertilization. Fortunately, this can be corrected and wilted hydrangeas can be revived, Express.co.uk reports.

If the leaves sink to the ground, the flowers are probably thirsty. Water them abundantly when you notice this symptom.

As a rule, hydrangeas come to life again when they have had a chance to recover. They need enough water every day.

When watering, gardeners should aim for the base of the plant. Spraying the leaves will not moisturize the plant, but will make the plant more susceptible to disease.

Soil conditions can also affect how the plant receives water, as hydrangeas prefer soil with good drainage. Clay soil can retain a lot of water around the roots, while sandy soil can let the liquid pass through too quickly.

Most hydrangeas like to be planted in partial sun. Wilting can be caused by a combination of dehydration and heat stress.

If you have a variety that likes partial shade, find a spot in the garden that gets four to six hours of morning sun. This will give the plant enough sun to grow strong stems and generous flowers.

When it comes to moving the hydrangea to a more suitable location, gardeners should wait until fall or when the weather is cooler.

