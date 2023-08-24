Gardeners named three secrets of successful cultivation of snow-white hydrangeas

The snow-white hydrangea is known for its huge spherical white flower heads. But sometimes these plants do not bloom in the summer after planting, even if they have survived the winter.

The problem may lie in the soil, growing conditions, or the way you pruned the hydrangea. Gardeners have explained what you can do to make your snow-white hydrangea bloom, writes Better Homes & Gardens.

Create the perfect conditions

If you have just purchased a snowball hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens), also known as a smooth hydrangea, think carefully about where to plant it. This plant will tolerate a variety of soils, but feels best in well-drained ones.

Video of the day

Read also: Prune hydrangeas in a vase twice to extend the life of the bouquet: tips from a florist

It is especially important to water the newly planted snowball hydrangea well during the first year while it is taking root. This shrub blooms best in the morning sun and midday shade or in patchy shade throughout the day.

Flowering time

Expect the hydrangea to bloom from June to September. If you have planted your bush in ideal growing conditions but do not get flowers in the first year, it is possible that your plant is still adapting to its new location.

Prune the Snowball hydrangea in late winter

Pruning the hydrangea at the wrong time of year can also cause a lack of flowers. The snowball hydrangea blooms on the current season's growth, also called new wood.

Pruning in late spring or early summer after new growth has appeared will remove potential flower buds. It is best to prune a snowball hydrangea in late winter to allow new, strong stems to grow and produce many flower buds.

Earlier, we named the 10 most common mistakes you can make when growing hydrangeas.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!