Gardeners name the most effective tool to combat powdery mildew on roses

Excessive watering and high temperatures can encourage the spread of a disease called powdery mildew, a fungal infection. This can cause the flowers to turn brown, weaken, and dry out.

Sometimes it can even kill the plant. Powdery mildew will look like a white powder sprinkled on the leaves, stems or flowers, according to Express.co.uk.

Roses are very sensitive to powdery mildew, but it can also affect other flowers. If left untreated, powdery mildew will make the flowers look unattractive and also significantly weaken other plants.

For treatment, you need to use a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and water. It is optimal to mix ten tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide in a bucket of water.

A solution of hydrogen peroxide and water can help stop the spread of powdery mildew spores in the garden. You can spray the plants once a week as a preventative measure.

Other ways to prevent powdery mildew are to water the plants directly into the ground and soil and avoid getting water on the leaves to prevent mould from developing. Make sure the plants are not crowded in the beds and have access to plenty of sunlight and air circulation.

As a reminder, you can stimulate the growth of roses by pruning the flowers. However, roses must be pruned correctly to avoid harming the bush.

