Gardeners named easy-to-grow plants that bloom in late summer

Many gardens will start to fade in the coming weeks, but there is a way out for gardeners who want to keep their plots "alive". Some plants are easy to plant and will bloom until the fall.

Heleniums

Sun-loving heleniums add abundant color that flashes from midsummer to fall. There are hundreds of varieties to choose from, from bright yellow to red and bright orange.

Regular trimming when they finish blooming will encourage future growth and a longer color period through the fall. They can grow quite large. They are easy to grow in most soil types, preferring sunny locations in the garden.

Heliopsis

Heliopsis, also known as artificial sunflowers, is an ideal plant for people with large gardens, ranging in height from 40 cm to two meters. They have flowers of beautiful yellow and orange colors, surrounded by golden central cones.

Not only do they create striking colorful elements in borders and beds, attracting a number of pollinators, but they can also make wonderful cut flowers. They grow in clumps with branched stems that give a bushy appearance, and the flowering period lasts from six to eight weeks.

Penstemon

These are gorgeous trumpet-shaped flowers surrounded by green foliage, available in dark purple, pink, white and blue colors. It is an ideal plant for mixed and herbaceous beds and is loved by bees. Penstemon thrives in well-drained soils and is very drought tolerant.

Crocosmia

Crocosmia are available in a variety of hot summer colors from orange to yellow and red, which is perfect for making the garden brighter in late summer. They can add height and color to the garden and can be planted in combination with medium height plants such as peonies and geraniums.

