In Ukraine, red currants are popular among summer residents. The crop yields a rich harvest of healthy berries.

However, currants often crumble in novice gardeners. Experienced summer residents named the main reasons for the currant's poor yield.

First of all, it is important to plant red currants in areas that are protected from the wind. It is advisable to avoid hills and depressions so that a lot of water does not collect.

Read also: How to cure flowers and make them even more beautiful: an unexpected life hack with beer

Video of the day

Red currants love sunlight, and in the presence of shade, the berries are smaller. Also, avoid dense planting of bushes. The optimal distance is from 1.3 to 2 meters between the bushes.

Currants also do not tolerate frost. If the flowering of currants occurs when the temperature drops, then you should not expect a harvest. Currants should not be watered too often, but so that the moisture reaches the roots, to a depth of 60 cm.

The glass beetle can provoke the berries to fall off - the insect gnaws through the passages inside the shoots. Damaged shoots need to be cut to a healthy, undamaged trunk, and the cuts should be covered with garden varnish.

Gall aphids also damage the crop, which can be controlled with insecticides. Dark red, cherry or yellow swellings and tubercles appear on damaged leaves.

It is worth reminding you that various rodents in the garden and orchard cause serious damage. However, experts have identified cheap and easy ways to get rid of rats and other pests permanently. Despite the damage caused by rats, they also spread potentially dangerous diseases.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!