Gardeners named the main mistake that causes lavender to dry out

Lavender is a very popular plant that has many uses. It can be used in cooking or essential oils. It also has an amazing smell.

It can be painful for gardeners to see their once-healthy plant start to deteriorate, especially because most varieties of lavender are quite hardy. For those who are concerned about the health of their lavender plant, it is important to identify the problem as soon as possible, according to Express.co.uk.

The most likely cause of lavender death is excessive watering. Lavenders thrive in the scorching, dry summer weather in the Mediterranean region of Europe.

Lavender is extremely drought tolerant and needs relatively little water to stay healthy and produce flowers. If lavender receives too much water, it will develop root rot and show symptoms of stress, such as wilting and browning of the leaves.

Gardeners often make mistakes and consider the drooping appearance and brown leaves as insufficient watering of the plant. They then try to solve the problem by watering even more. As a result, root rot intensifies and the plant dies quickly.

Lavender roots need to live in dry soil that drains quickly and retains little moisture around the roots. If gardeners water their lavender as often as other plants in their garden, they will eventually die.

