There are many different varieties of hydrangea, and they all have one thing in common - they need pruning. Hydrangeas need to be pruned to prevent them from becoming lignified and tangled.

If the plant is not pruned annually, gardeners will notice that the plant looks bare in the middle with flowers on top. When and how to prune hydrangeas will depend on the species and when they have bloomed, according to Express.co.uk.

The gardening expert said that gardeners can follow a "general rule of thumb" that applies to most flowering shrubs. If the hydrangea blooms before June, then it should be pruned immediately afterwards, so that they have the summer season to grow.

However, if the flower blooms after June and until the fall, it should be pruned in late winter or early spring of the following year. Removing old flower heads with a considerable stem length allows for new shoots to develop.

They will develop fat, healthy buds on the upper part, which will produce the next year's flowering head.

