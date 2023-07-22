Gardeners named the best way to prune roses that stimulates flower growth

Pruning roses can be intimidating for gardeners, but it is the best way to stimulate flower growth. However, roses should be pruned correctly so as not to harm the bush.

Pruning roses involves removing dead, diseased and dying stems to improve hygiene, health and appearance of the plants. It is reported by Express.co.uk.

Gardeners can also shape the plant to better suit the environment. By removing dead stems, it is easier for the rose bush to direct energy to healthy shoots.

Read also: How to stimulate rose bloom with vodka: a simple life hack

For most roses, the best time to prune is late winter, February and early March, before leaf buds begin to swell. This usually depends on the climate and location.

Video of the day

It is important to use clean tools because roses are susceptible to disease through "open wounds". Cuts should be made over an existing bud with clean, sharp garden secateurs. If closer than 5 mm, it may be difficult for the plant to grow a new shoot.

