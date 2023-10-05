Gardeners named the best time to plant hydrangeas

Depending on the temperature, hydrangeas should be planted in early spring or early fall. However, in warm winters, these flowers can be planted throughout the fall.

Hydrangeas in pots can be planted all year round, but as for hydrangeas in the open ground, you need to be a little more careful. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

The best time to plant them is in the fall or spring, as this helps avoid harmful conditions and guarantees long and healthy beautiful flowering. Plants in containers can be planted if the soil is not frozen or too wet.

A place to plant hydrangeas is as important as the time. Hydrangeas prefer to grow on moist, clayey soils.

Some hydrangeas need more acidic or alkaline soil to get the best flower color, so it is recommended to check the pH of the soil before deciding where to plant them. As for lighting, a combination of morning sun and midday shade is best.

