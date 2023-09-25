The gardeners named two flowers that should be cut now so that they continue to bloom

Garden plants that decorated gardens in the summer need cleaning in the fall. Dead stems and tops should be cut off to prevent fungal diseases.

In particular, there are two flowers that need to be pruned before the end of September. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Dahlias

Dahlia is a popular garden plant that is valued for its beautiful flowering. If gardeners properly prune their dahlias, they will be able to enjoy these spectacular flowers from mid-summer until the first frost.

Additionally, gardeners may need to prune their dahlias to remove pests or prevent disease. It is worth cutting off all faded flowers to the buds below them.

Climbing roses

This type of roses should be pruned immediately as soon as they finish blooming. Remove fallen leaves from the base of the roses to prevent the disease from spreading.

