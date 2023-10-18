Chlorophytum has long, thin leaves that often grow in bunches. It is a very popular houseplant that is low maintenance and can withstand low light levels.

Chlorophytum is an effective air purifier. Chlorophytum plants absorb harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene, from the air. Chlorophytum also releases oxygen, which improves indoor air quality.

Studies have shown that chlorophytum can effectively reduce the concentration of VOCs in the air.

Chlorophytum can also help improve indoor air quality by releasing oxygen. It produces oxygen through photosynthesis, a process in which plants use sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into oxygen.

This plant grows well in well-drained soil. Its roots need space, so as soon as the leaves begin to fall to the bottom of the pot, you should change it to a larger one.

Chlorophytum does not like a lot of sun but as soon as its leaves begin to fade, you should put the pot with the plant on the sunny side, moving the plant back to its usual place in two to three days.

This plant grows best in a bright bathroom. Its leaves will be brighter due to humidity. The optimum temperature for the growth of this flowerpot is 18-20 degrees.

In autumn and winter, chlorophytum should be watered only when its soil has already dried out after the previous watering.

As a reminder, houseplants green your space and bring benefits but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them can attract pests, such as cockroaches.

