With cheese and ham: a recipe for original pancakes

Potato pancakes are a simple dish for every day. UaPortal offers you to diversify it and cook pancakes with the addition of cheese and ham.

Ingredients:

- potatoes - 600 g

- cheese (smoked or any other to your taste) - 100 g

- ham - 100 g

- one egg;

- parsley and dill;

- flour - 2 tbsp;

- vegetable oil, salt, ground black pepper.

Method of preparation:

1. Grate the cheese.

2. Cut the ham.

3. Peel and grate the potatoes. Squeeze out the liquid. You can also grind the potatoes in a blender or grate them on a coarse grater - the structure will be more interesting.

4. Mix the potatoes with the cheese and ham.

5. Add the egg and mix.

6. Chop the herbs and add to the potato mixture. Add flour, salt, and pepper.

7. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Fry the pancakes until golden brown on both sides.

Serve with sour cream or Greek yogurt sauce with garlic and herbs.

